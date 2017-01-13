Pilot's mom thanks God for keeping son safe in plane crash
The mother of a 23-year-old Middle Tennessee State University student said she thanks God for keeping her son safe after a he crashed his plane Wednesday afternoon. Collin McDonald was returning from a job interview at the Lebanon airport when he crashed his small plane while landing at an airstrip on his family's farm in Smith County.
