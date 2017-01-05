One of Wilson County's largest employ...

One of Wilson County's largest employers sells half of its divisions

Lebanon-based construction material manufacturer LoJac Holdings Corp. has sold three of its divisions after increasing production costs resulting from the region's boom made it difficult for the company to keep up with competitors.

