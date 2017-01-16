My Conversations with God is his fourth published workDye began...
Terrance E. Dye may be new to Lebanon, but he has been writing books for most of his life, the most recent of which he will sign Saturday at the Mill from 1 p.m.- 4 p.m. The book is called "My Conversations with God," and it is Dye's fourth book. It is an autobiographical work written from 12 years of journaling, poetry and prose writing.
