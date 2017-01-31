Lebanon's Jim Duckworth hoists a pair...

Lebanon's Jim Duckworth hoists a pair of Cumberland River sauger.

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Lebanon Democrat

It's always exciting to feel the thump of a sauger hitting a jig or minnow as it bounces along the rocky bottom of a riverbed. Winter time is sauger time in Tennessee, and some of the finest fishing is in the winding Cumberland River, specifically in the swirling tailwaters below dams on Old Hickory, Cheatham and Cordell Hull lakes where the fish congregate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pavilion 1 hr SourceOfKnowledge 5
News Cold weather can be rough on outdoorsmen. 4 hr Spring 2
Damien stinson (Aug '16) 18 hr notsurprised 2
Dos anyone now if all these junk Mon job for you 5
Michael douglas (Mar '12) Feb 4 BECKY 2
Mt. Juliet Music Selection (Sep '12) Feb 3 Musikologist 15
Trousdale Turner prison Feb 3 Jake 6
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Lebanon, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,247 • Total comments across all topics: 278,656,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC