Lebanon's Jim Duckworth hoists a pair of Cumberland River sauger.
It's always exciting to feel the thump of a sauger hitting a jig or minnow as it bounces along the rocky bottom of a riverbed. Winter time is sauger time in Tennessee, and some of the finest fishing is in the winding Cumberland River, specifically in the swirling tailwaters below dams on Old Hickory, Cheatham and Cordell Hull lakes where the fish congregate.
