Lebanon trapper Clarence Dies hauls i...

Lebanon trapper Clarence Dies hauls in a beaver from the cold Cumberland River.

Clarence is among the ranks of professional fur trappers in Tennessee and across the country striving to keep an 18th-century enterprise alive in the 21st century. "I like the challenge, being outdoors, everything about it," he says.

