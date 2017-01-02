Lebanon police seek the public's help in catching a man who robbed a convenience store Monday night.
A man entered Fast Break Market at 404 S. Cumberland St. at just after 7 p.m. and demanded the clerk give him money. He didn't pull a weapon, but the clerk was scared, so she complied and gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash.
