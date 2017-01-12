Lebanon police seek shoplifting suspectThe Lebanon Police Department...
The Lebanon Police Department seeks public help in identifying a suspect who took several items from Walmart without paying for them. The suspect is a white male who was wearing a black jacket with camouflage sleeves, blue jeans and a camouflage hat with the number 24 on it.
