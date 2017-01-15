Lebanon police detectives want to find suspects who stole four new...
Lebanon police detectives want to find suspects who stole four new trucks worth nearly $200,000 from Wilson County Motors early Saturday morning. The four trucks stolen were a red 2017 GMC Sierra Denali valued at more than $58,000; a metallic 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 valued at more than $34,000, a black 2017 GMC 3500 Denali valued at more than $58,000; and a black 2017 GMC Sierra Z71 1500 valued at more than $45,000.
