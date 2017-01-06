Lebanon police arrest woman for false reportPolice charged a Lebanon...

Lebanon police arrest woman for false...

Police charged a Lebanon woman with filing a false report last month after investigators determined she fabricated an alleged armed robbery. According to Lebanon police, Lisa M. Adams, 37, called 911 to report she was robbed at knifepoint Nov. 18. She alleged the incident happened at or near the mailboxes of the Meadows Apartments near Tennessee Boulevard in Lebanon.

