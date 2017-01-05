Lebanon police arrest man wanted for assaultThe Lebanon...
Lebanon police have arrested a suspect who was wanted in relation to multiple incidents of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon. Tawon Shaw, 18, had multiple warrants out for his arrest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge John T Gwin (Jan '15)
|1 hr
|free thinker
|16
|Cold weather can be rough on outdoorsmen.
|11 hr
|Johnon lawn care
|1
|Rick "Harris or Harrison"
|14 hr
|BustedRick
|1
|valkeri
|Tue
|nunia
|1
|Corrupt DCS (Mar '12)
|Tue
|Robin
|39
|2nd dui
|Tue
|Sam blue
|6
|Dear Judge Gwin
|Jan 9
|HINT
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC