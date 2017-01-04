Lebanon man pleads guilty to manslaughterKirby Dies, 57, of Lebanon,...

Lebanon man pleads guilty to manslaug...

Lebanon man pleads guilty to manslaughter

Kirby Dies, 57, of Lebanon, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Tuesday in the 2015 killing of his son, Joseph Dies. Kirby Dies was indicted on a second-degree murder charge, to which he initially pleaded not guilty.

Lebanon, TN

