Lebanon city league resultsThursday night results from the Lebanon...
Thursday night results from the Lebanon Junior/Senior Pro Basketball League games played at the Harold Dean Greer Recreation Center: Neyland Head scored six points and Sloan Yarbrough, Taylor Finley, Evyn Underwood and Kiah Seay two each for the Orange. Ja'Michael Mitchell led the Gold with eight points while Kaden Hatter and Carter McPeak each finished with four, Caylan White two and Shaun Strane and Briana Fisher a free throw apiece.
