Laura Johnson
Laura Johnson, First Freedom Bank's assistant vice president and deposit operations manager, recently earned the certified anti-money laundering specialist certification. The designation denotes a superior level of understanding of international anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing principles.
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kent Hart Howard Smith Parole Hearing 1-13-17
|5 hr
|Jake
|19
|Land
|6 hr
|deer hunter
|1
|Indicted by the Trousdale County Grand Jury 12-...
|Sat
|Shaman Thigpen
|1
|Jamie Trippy is a bitch
|Sat
|Usuckjamie
|1
|Sasquatch/bigfoot Sightings and Encounters (Jun '15)
|Fri
|Scooter trash
|19
|Gimme a $5
|Jan 13
|some dude
|1
|Sheila Brown
|Jan 12
|Iwould
|2
