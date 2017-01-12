Lady Devils defeated in region finalC...

Lady Devils defeated in region finalCROSSVILLE - Lebanon's girls...

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Lebanon Democrat

Lebanon's girls suffered their first loss of the season Monday in the Region 6 finals to White House 22-5. The Lady Devils remained alive to compete in Saturday's sectional with the winner advancing to the State Championships which will roll off Jan. 20. Lindsay Manning posted high game scores of 187, 214, 200, 209, 172 and 201 for Lebanon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sheila Brown 11 hr Iwould 2
Lynn Smith 11 hr Iwould 1
Judge John T Gwin (Jan '15) 20 hr free thinker 16
News Cold weather can be rough on outdoorsmen. Wed Johnon lawn care 1
2nd dui Jan 10 Sam blue 6
Dear Judge Gwin Jan 9 HINT 5
Tyler McChurch (Feb '13) Jan 7 Jess 18
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Lebanon, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,385 • Total comments across all topics: 277,861,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC