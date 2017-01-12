Lady Devils defeated in region finalCROSSVILLE - Lebanon's girls...
Lebanon's girls suffered their first loss of the season Monday in the Region 6 finals to White House 22-5. The Lady Devils remained alive to compete in Saturday's sectional with the winner advancing to the State Championships which will roll off Jan. 20. Lindsay Manning posted high game scores of 187, 214, 200, 209, 172 and 201 for Lebanon.
