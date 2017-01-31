Derrick Rhodes Jr., of Lebanon, was arrested Monday night after a...
A Lebanon man was arrested Monday evening at Tennova Healthcare after damaging property throughout the hospital, according to reports from the Lebanon Police Department. Police responded to a call from Tennova in reference to an unruly person.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dos anyone now if all these junk
|7 hr
|job for you
|5
|Michael douglas (Mar '12)
|Feb 4
|BECKY
|2
|Mt. Juliet Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Feb 3
|Musikologist
|15
|Trousdale Turner prison
|Feb 3
|Jake
|6
|Mason's Place/Kim's on Hartsville Rd near Lafay...
|Feb 2
|Huh
|7
|Tommy Bybee (Apr '12)
|Feb 1
|Twisted
|2
|What happened to Jeremy Sams (Jun '16)
|Feb 1
|Twisted
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC