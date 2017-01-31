Derrick Rhodes Jr., of Lebanon, was a...

Derrick Rhodes Jr., of Lebanon, was arrested Monday night after a...

Tuesday Jan 31

A Lebanon man was arrested Monday evening at Tennova Healthcare after damaging property throughout the hospital, according to reports from the Lebanon Police Department. Police responded to a call from Tennova in reference to an unruly person.

