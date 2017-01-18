Brittlee Montgomery, 8, of Lebanon took this 6-point buck Dec. 31...
The 63-year-old Jefferson County man killed an 11-point buck on Thanksgiving morning by shooting across a public road while the deer stood in an adjacent field. It is against the law to shoot from a road, and the hunter didn't have permission to hunt in the field, so he was charged with two violations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|get a felony to cyberbully (Nov '11)
|8 hr
|Public Records
|29
|Is Trousdale County's Jury Commission Fit and C...
|14 hr
|Shaman
|1
|to whoever is looking for that pos ethan woods
|19 hr
|EthanWoodsIsABitch
|1
|Pastor Tony Balding (Jan '12)
|22 hr
|Hillman007
|19
|Donald Trump
|Jan 20
|Hell yea
|1
|Chelsea Morgan
|Jan 20
|Howdy
|4
|james Michael meese
|Jan 20
|Fresh out of the ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC