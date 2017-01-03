breaking Woman dies in Lebanon house ...

breaking Woman dies in Lebanon house fire

Tuesday

One person died in a house fire on West Forrest Avenue in Lebanon on Monday night, according to Lebanon Assistant fire Chief Jason Baird. Lebanon firefighters got the call from dispatch at about 11:37 p.m. and were on the scene in about three minutes, Baird said.

