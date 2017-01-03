breaking Woman dies in Lebanon house fire
One person died in a house fire on West Forrest Avenue in Lebanon on Monday night, according to Lebanon Assistant fire Chief Jason Baird. Lebanon firefighters got the call from dispatch at about 11:37 p.m. and were on the scene in about three minutes, Baird said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for house/trailer to rent
|Tue
|Sallie
|2
|david wayne comer (May '12)
|Tue
|Omgitslong615
|8
|Trousdale County Carroll and Lou's Citizen MONE...
|Jan 2
|MattDillon74
|7
|What should i know about lebanon?
|Jan 1
|TnTitan17
|1
|Dixon Springs
|Jan 1
|Question
|3
|Aleshia cardwell/Hackler
|Dec 31
|Aleshia
|3
|Ken Hackett
|Dec 31
|Wheelchair
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC