Bell bowls 290, wins High Game award at Keystone Quaker...

Freshman Peyton Bell placed 13th to earn the High Game award and lead the Cumberland bowlers at the Keystone Quaker Classic and the Lehigh Valley Classic over the Christmas break. Bell finished 13th at the Keystone Quaker Classic with 1,046 pins over five games, an average of 209.2. The Lebanon native was just 15 pins from the Top 10 in the field of 189 competitors.

