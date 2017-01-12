An artist's rendering shows what the planned Wilson County Veteran's...

An artist's rendering shows what the ...

The Wilson County Office of Veteran's Affairs recently made its move to the new Wilson County Veteran's Memorial Plaza. The plaza not only hosts the Office of Veteran's Affairs, but after construction, will also be home to the new Wilson County Veteran's Museum.

