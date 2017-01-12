An artist's rendering shows what the planned Wilson County Veteran's...
The Wilson County Office of Veteran's Affairs recently made its move to the new Wilson County Veteran's Memorial Plaza. The plaza not only hosts the Office of Veteran's Affairs, but after construction, will also be home to the new Wilson County Veteran's Museum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sasquatch/bigfoot Sightings and Encounters (Jun '15)
|21 hr
|Scooter trash
|19
|Gimme a $5
|Fri
|some dude
|1
|Sheila Brown
|Jan 12
|Iwould
|2
|Lynn Smith
|Jan 12
|Iwould
|1
|Judge John T Gwin (Jan '15)
|Jan 12
|free thinker
|16
|Cold weather can be rough on outdoorsmen.
|Jan 11
|Johnon lawn care
|1
|2nd dui
|Jan 10
|Sam blue
|6
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC