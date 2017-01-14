4 trucks stolen from Lebanon car dealership
According to Lebanon police, someone forced their way into Wilson County Motors, located at 903 South Hartman Drive, around 3:45 a.m. Anyone with information about the crime is urged to contact the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323 or Detective Tim Murray at 615-453-4404 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When is a fire hydrant residential water service?
|5 hr
|Aintatsumchit
|1
|Tank (Oct '10)
|Mon
|The warden
|8
|Kent Hart Howard Smith Parole Hearing 1-13-17
|Mon
|great info
|20
|Land
|Sun
|deer hunter
|1
|Sasquatch/bigfoot Sightings and Encounters (Jun '15)
|Jan 13
|Scooter trash
|19
|Gimme a $5
|Jan 13
|some dude
|1
|Sheila Brown
|Jan 12
|Iwould
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC