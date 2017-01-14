4 trucks stolen from Lebanon car deal...

4 trucks stolen from Lebanon car dealership

Saturday Read more: WKRN

According to Lebanon police, someone forced their way into Wilson County Motors, located at 903 South Hartman Drive, around 3:45 a.m. Anyone with information about the crime is urged to contact the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323 or Detective Tim Murray at 615-453-4404 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.

Lebanon, TN

