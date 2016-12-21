Truma Sweepstakes Winner Heading to Germany

Truma sweepstakes winners, shown with Truma President and CEO Gerhard Hundsberger are third prize winner Shon Wampler of Cedar City RV; second prize winner David Martineau of Seaway Trailer Sales in Welland, Ontario, Canada; and first prize winner Kelly Robinson with husband, also of Cedar City RV For the fourth year, Truma showcased its North American products at the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association's National RV Trade Show in Louisville, Ky. According to a press release, the German-based company experienced the highest booth traffic ever since it began exhibiting in 2013.

