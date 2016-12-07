Third-quarter surge sends Blue Devils to victoryLebanon's boys...

The Blue Devils broke a 24-24 halftime tie by outscoring the Commandos 21-15 during the third quarter. Gaven Reasovover dropped in half of his four three-pointers during the period and Jeremiah Hastings also had six points as Lebanon, which trailed 14-11 at the first-quarter break, improved to 3-1.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.