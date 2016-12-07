Third-quarter surge sends Blue Devils to victoryLebanon's boys...
The Blue Devils broke a 24-24 halftime tie by outscoring the Commandos 21-15 during the third quarter. Gaven Reasovover dropped in half of his four three-pointers during the period and Jeremiah Hastings also had six points as Lebanon, which trailed 14-11 at the first-quarter break, improved to 3-1.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|christmas food (Dec '10)
|14 hr
|Shadow
|8
|Alert: Inmate found dead at Wilson County Jail (Mar '15)
|Fri
|In the know
|10
|TCAT what a joke
|Thu
|Wrong
|10
|Thigpen, why don't you put that POS camper
|Thu
|Trousdale native
|13
|Dear Judge Gwin
|Dec 22
|adriennelovett
|1
|vanderbilt baby nicu unit employees
|Dec 22
|Jessica M
|18
|Hot blonde gamestop
|Dec 20
|Relevant Image
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC