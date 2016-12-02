Rutherford corrections officer faces sex charges in Wilson CountyA...
A Rutherford County corrections officer has been charged solicitation of a minor and soliciting the sexual exploitation of a minor after a lengthy investigation by the Wilson County Sheriff's Office. Daniel V. Fanning, 55, of Lebanon, was arrested Thursday and booked in Wilson County Jail.
