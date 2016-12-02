Rutherford corrections officer faces ...

Rutherford corrections officer faces sex charges in Wilson CountyA...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 2 Read more: Lebanon Democrat

A Rutherford County corrections officer has been charged solicitation of a minor and soliciting the sexual exploitation of a minor after a lengthy investigation by the Wilson County Sheriff's Office. Daniel V. Fanning, 55, of Lebanon, was arrested Thursday and booked in Wilson County Jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
christmas food (Dec '10) 14 hr Shadow 8
News Alert: Inmate found dead at Wilson County Jail (Mar '15) Fri In the know 10
TCAT what a joke Thu Wrong 10
Thigpen, why don't you put that POS camper Thu Trousdale native 13
Dear Judge Gwin Dec 22 adriennelovett 1
vanderbilt baby nicu unit employees Dec 22 Jessica M 18
Hot blonde gamestop Dec 20 Relevant Image 2
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Lebanon, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,536 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,146

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC