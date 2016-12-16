Mt. Juliet man arrested for vehicle burglariesDetectives with the...
A Mt. Juliet man believed to be involved with numerous vehicle break-ins in Lebanon and Gladeville was been charged with vehicle burglary, according to a release from the Wilson County Sheriff's Office. James Hudson, 41, was charged with vehicle burglary on Dec. 7 and held in Wilson County Jail on $35,000 bail bond, according to booking records.
