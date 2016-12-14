Lebanon man charged after hitting home with vehicleA Lebanon man...
A Lebanon man faces multiple drug and weapon charges after hitting a Lebanon home with his vehicle in a Dec. 11 incident. Ethan Daniel Waring, 26, and another male were arrested by Lebanon police officer Tim Kelley after the incident at 615 Rosa Dr. in Lebanon.
