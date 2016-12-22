Chancellor orders mediation in Bowen ...

Chancellor orders mediation in Bowen caseChancellor C.K. Smith has...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Lebanon Democrat

Chancellor C.K. Smith has ordered mediation within the next 90 days in an appeal case between former Lebanon police Chief Scott Bowen and the city of Lebanon. " ordered mediation within 90 days, and he said if we couldn't agree on someone , he would appoint one," Keith Williams, an attorney representing Bowen, said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
david wayne comer (May '12) 2 hr Omgitslong615 8
Trousdale County Carroll and Lou's Citizen MONE... 21 hr MattDillon74 7
What should i know about lebanon? Sun TnTitan17 1
Dixon Springs Sun Question 3
Looking for house/trailer to rent Sat Nicole 1
Aleshia cardwell/Hackler Dec 31 Aleshia 3
Ken Hackett Dec 31 Wheelchair 1
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. General Motors
 

Lebanon, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,490 • Total comments across all topics: 277,565,073

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC