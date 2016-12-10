alert Man shot in Lebanon
Officers responded to a shooting at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Friday at 432 E. Market St. Upon arrival, officers found several subjects at the scene, including one gunshot victim, Reginald Logue, 28, of Lebanon. The shooter left the scene prior to officers' arrival.
