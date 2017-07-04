Photos: Fireworks light up the July 4th night ina
Fireworks lit up the sky throughout Lebanon County Tuesday night. The annual city of Lebanon 4th of July fireworks display was held at Coleman Memorial Park following a patriotic concert at the amphitheater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|July 04, 2017We're going back to 1984 a " when ...
|5 hr
|The Editor
|3
|Lebanon County Corrupt Judges (May '09)
|13 hr
|Rachel vaughan
|152
|Ex-city cop found dead (Feb '11)
|Jun 14
|GHOST
|636
|City woman, 62, gets probation for drug-related... (Jan '09)
|Jun 9
|Machine1000
|3
|Man convicted of raping girl (Aug '10)
|Jun 9
|Machine1000
|12
|Army Prosecuting local soldiers
|Jun 7
|Lebanon Reporter
|2
|Lebanon Council candidate roughed up by Mount J...
|May '17
|The Editor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC