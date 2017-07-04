Photos: Fireworks light up the July 4...

Photos: Fireworks light up the July 4th night ina

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Lebanon Daily News

Fireworks lit up the sky throughout Lebanon County Tuesday night. The annual city of Lebanon 4th of July fireworks display was held at Coleman Memorial Park following a patriotic concert at the amphitheater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News July 04, 2017We're going back to 1984 a " when ... 5 hr The Editor 3
Lebanon County Corrupt Judges (May '09) 13 hr Rachel vaughan 152
News Ex-city cop found dead (Feb '11) Jun 14 GHOST 636
News City woman, 62, gets probation for drug-related... (Jan '09) Jun 9 Machine1000 3
News Man convicted of raping girl (Aug '10) Jun 9 Machine1000 12
Army Prosecuting local soldiers Jun 7 Lebanon Reporter 2
News Lebanon Council candidate roughed up by Mount J... May '17 The Editor 1
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Lebanon, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,221 • Total comments across all topics: 282,281,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC