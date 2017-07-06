Lebanon police seek suspects who allegedly robbed a 65-year-old man in his apartment
Lebanon police say the incident occurred at 6:02 p.m. on the 400 block of N. 4th Street. The victim had minor injuries sustained during the robbery at his apartment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|July 04, 2017We're going back to 1984 a " when ...
|Tue
|U no sey
|5
|7-7-70
|Mon
|Lebanon Reporter
|2
|65-year-old Lebanon man robbed at his home
|Jul 8
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Lebanon County Corrupt Judges (May '09)
|Jul 6
|Rachel vaughan
|152
|Ex-city cop found dead (Feb '11)
|Jun 14
|GHOST
|636
|City woman, 62, gets probation for drug-related... (Jan '09)
|Jun '17
|Machine1000
|3
|Man convicted of raping girl (Aug '10)
|Jun '17
|Machine1000
|12
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC