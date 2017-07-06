Lebanon police seek suspects who alle...

Lebanon police seek suspects who allegedly robbed a 65-year-old man in his apartment

Thursday Jul 6 Read more: WPMT-TV York

Lebanon police say the incident occurred at 6:02 p.m. on the 400 block of N. 4th Street. The victim had minor injuries sustained during the robbery at his apartment.

