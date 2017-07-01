Lebanon County man dies after getting pinned under kayak at Swatara Creek
JONESTOWN, Lebanon County, Pa. - A 36-year old man identified as Perry E. Ratcliffe Jr. of Lebanon, has died after being pulled under his kayak at Swatara Creek in Lebanon County Saturday afternoon.
