Lebanon County couple stay 'in-character' at Civil War wedding
South Annville couple Earl and Donna Weaver renew their wedding vows while portraying General Robert E. Lee and wife Mary at Gettysburg battle reenactment. Lebanon County couple stay 'in-character' at Civil War wedding South Annville couple Earl and Donna Weaver renew their wedding vows while portraying General Robert E. Lee and wife Mary at Gettysburg battle reenactment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-city cop found dead (Feb '11)
|Jun 14
|GHOST
|636
|City woman, 62, gets probation for drug-related... (Jan '09)
|Jun 9
|Machine1000
|3
|Man convicted of raping girl (Aug '10)
|Jun 9
|Machine1000
|12
|Army Prosecuting local soldiers
|Jun 7
|Lebanon Reporter
|2
|Lebanon Council candidate roughed up by Mount J...
|May '17
|The Editor
|1
|any decent 3-4 br apartments 4 clsd?
|May '17
|NeedAPlace
|1
|Landlord/Tenant non renewal of lease Legal??
|May '17
|Upset1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC