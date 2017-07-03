South Annville couple Earl and Donna Weaver renew their wedding vows while portraying General Robert E. Lee and wife Mary at Gettysburg battle reenactment. Lebanon County couple stay 'in-character' at Civil War wedding South Annville couple Earl and Donna Weaver renew their wedding vows while portraying General Robert E. Lee and wife Mary at Gettysburg battle reenactment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.