Weather service to probe possible tornado ina
Weather service to probe possible tornado in Shartlesville Several videos have been posted online showing what appear to be funnel clouds near Shartlesville. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2tovkMG A storm hit Lebanon briefly Monday afternoon, June 19. While there was a tornado warning that proceeded the storm, there were no reports of any touchdowns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|297 wheatstone lane lebanon pa 17042
|Jun 19
|Lebanon Reporter
|2
|Ex-city cop found dead (Feb '11)
|Jun 14
|GHOST
|636
|City woman, 62, gets probation for drug-related... (Jan '09)
|Jun 9
|Machine1000
|3
|Man convicted of raping girl (Aug '10)
|Jun 9
|Machine1000
|12
|Army Prosecuting local soldiers
|Jun 7
|Lebanon Reporter
|2
|Lebanon Council candidate roughed up by Mount J...
|May '17
|The Editor
|1
|any decent 3-4 br apartments 4 clsd?
|May '17
|NeedAPlace
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC