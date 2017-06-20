Weather service to probe possible tor...

Weather service to probe possible tornado ina

Tuesday Jun 20

Weather service to probe possible tornado in Shartlesville Several videos have been posted online showing what appear to be funnel clouds near Shartlesville. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2tovkMG A storm hit Lebanon briefly Monday afternoon, June 19. While there was a tornado warning that proceeded the storm, there were no reports of any touchdowns.

