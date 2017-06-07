Two separate incidents lead to arrest...

Two separate incidents lead to arrests for 3 people by Lebanon County Drug Task Force

The Lebanon County Drug Task Force arrested three people for drug-related offenses on two incidents last Friday and Saturday. On Friday, members of the task force recognized Kyle Hill, 25, of Palmyra, who was wanted in connection with an active bench warrant, as a passenger in a vehicle parked in the 100 block of North 12th Street.

