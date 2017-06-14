Suspects in Lebanon burglary receive ...

Suspects in Lebanon burglary receive additional charges after search of their hotel room

Read more: WPMT-TV York

Two men arrested for burglary on June 5 are facing addition drug charges after police searched their hotel room and discovered masks, prescription pills and more than $2,000 in cash. Brett Karmey, 53, and Gregory Teeter, 59, both of Michigan, were charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of instruments of crime and criminal conspiracy after Lebanon police searched the room of the hotel they were staying in on the 600 block of Quentin Road.

Lebanon, PA

