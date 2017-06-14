Suspects in Lebanon burglary receive additional charges after search of their hotel room
Two men arrested for burglary on June 5 are facing addition drug charges after police searched their hotel room and discovered masks, prescription pills and more than $2,000 in cash. Brett Karmey, 53, and Gregory Teeter, 59, both of Michigan, were charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of instruments of crime and criminal conspiracy after Lebanon police searched the room of the hotel they were staying in on the 600 block of Quentin Road.
