State College Area Names New Assistant Superintendent

Will Stout will succeed Jason Perrin, who left the position to become the new superintendent for the Gettysburg Area School District. Stout was formerly director of secondary education for the Cornwall-Lebanon School District in Lebanon, Pa.

