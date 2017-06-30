Police blotter for July 1

Police blotter for July 1

Lights out police chase leads to charges against Hershey man Police blotter for July 1 Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2tyJ7Uu A Dauphin County man is facing driving under the influence and multiple other charges for his actions when fleeing police in April. Lorenzo Smith, 19, Hershey, led South Londonderry Township police on a chase after an attempt was made to pull him over for several traffic violations on Route 322 at Hinkle Road on April 13 at 1:53 a.m. According to police, Smith fled with his headlights off, crossing the lawn of a private residence where he struck a parked truck before heading north on Route 117 at a high rate of speed.

