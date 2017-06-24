Photos: First ever "Walk with the May...

Photos: First ever "Walk with the Mayor" held ina

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 24 Read more: The Lebanon Daily News

Lebanon City Mayor Sherry Capello walks along Eighth Street as 25 people turned out for the first "Walk with the Mayor" was held on the southside of Lebanon on Saturday, June 24, 2017. The one mile walk included stops at the Lebanon Valley Rails to Trails Eighth Street trailhead, Fisher Veterans Park, Veterinary Medical Center of Lebanon, Inc, Brushstrokes on Canvas, Lebanon High School, Lebanon City Fire Department Station One and the Lebanon Daily News.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-city cop found dead (Feb '11) Jun 14 GHOST 636
News City woman, 62, gets probation for drug-related... (Jan '09) Jun 9 Machine1000 3
News Man convicted of raping girl (Aug '10) Jun 9 Machine1000 12
Army Prosecuting local soldiers Jun 7 Lebanon Reporter 2
News Lebanon Council candidate roughed up by Mount J... May '17 The Editor 1
any decent 3-4 br apartments 4 clsd? May '17 NeedAPlace 1
Landlord/Tenant non renewal of lease Legal?? May '17 Upset1 1
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Lebanon, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,233 • Total comments across all topics: 282,066,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC