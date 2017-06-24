Photos: First ever "Walk with the Mayor" held ina

Lebanon City Mayor Sherry Capello walks along Eighth Street as 25 people turned out for the first "Walk with the Mayor" was held on the southside of Lebanon on Saturday, June 24, 2017. The one mile walk included stops at the Lebanon Valley Rails to Trails Eighth Street trailhead, Fisher Veterans Park, Veterinary Medical Center of Lebanon, Inc, Brushstrokes on Canvas, Lebanon High School, Lebanon City Fire Department Station One and the Lebanon Daily News.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.