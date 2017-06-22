North Lebanon board approves $12,000 pollutiona

North Lebanon Township board approves $12,000 pollution payment study Supervisors say plan needed to determine future fees to pay for $1 million project. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2sZi5Ff The North Lebanon Township Board of Supervisors earlier this week approved a $12,000 study to help determine potential fees for residential and commercial property owners to meet requirements of the MS4 Pollution Reduction Plan.

