NewsPolice release name of man who died in standoffPolice release...

Police release name of man who died in standoff A domestic dispute became a multi-hour standoff with one hostage, who was removed from the home safely. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2tf5zSf A domestic dispute in Lebanon on Saturday morning that led to a police standoff ended with 53-year-old Gerald Kelly III taking his own life, Lebanon city police said.

