New classes for adults with disabilit...

New classes for adults with disabilities fundeda

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Lebanon Daily News

Dixon Foundation funds adult education at DDS Adults with disabilities and their caregivers can attend classes on nutrition, exercise, money and more. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2tp7rYE Representing The Francis J. Dixon Foundation are Robert Phillips and Frank Dixon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-city cop found dead (Feb '11) Jun 14 GHOST 636
News City woman, 62, gets probation for drug-related... (Jan '09) Jun 9 Machine1000 3
News Man convicted of raping girl (Aug '10) Jun 9 Machine1000 12
Army Prosecuting local soldiers Jun 7 Lebanon Reporter 2
News Lebanon Council candidate roughed up by Mount J... May '17 The Editor 1
any decent 3-4 br apartments 4 clsd? May '17 NeedAPlace 1
Landlord/Tenant non renewal of lease Legal?? May '17 Upset1 1
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Lebanon, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,333 • Total comments across all topics: 282,111,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC