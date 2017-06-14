Missed ride to congressional baseball practice may have spared Rep. Ryan Costello's life Missing a ride to his congressional baseball team's practice may have saved Rep. Ryan Costello's life. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2stzXb6 House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va., congressional officials say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.