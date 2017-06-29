Medical marijuana dispensary OK'd for Hanover
Hanover will soon be home to York County's first medical marijuana dispensary as the state Department of Health awarded 27 dispensary permits across the state on Thursday. Medical marijuana dispensary OK'd for Hanover Hanover will soon be home to York County's first medical marijuana dispensary as the state Department of Health awarded 27 dispensary permits across the state on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-city cop found dead (Feb '11)
|Jun 14
|GHOST
|636
|City woman, 62, gets probation for drug-related... (Jan '09)
|Jun 9
|Machine1000
|3
|Man convicted of raping girl (Aug '10)
|Jun 9
|Machine1000
|12
|Army Prosecuting local soldiers
|Jun 7
|Lebanon Reporter
|2
|Lebanon Council candidate roughed up by Mount J...
|May '17
|The Editor
|1
|any decent 3-4 br apartments 4 clsd?
|May '17
|NeedAPlace
|1
|Landlord/Tenant non renewal of lease Legal??
|May '17
|Upset1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC