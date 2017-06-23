Man threatened at knifepoint during L...

Man threatened at knifepoint during Lebanona

Friday Jun 23

Cody Friedrich, 22, of Lebanon, has been charged with simple assault and terroristic threats after threatening a victim at knifepoint on June 5, Lebanon city police said. Man threatened at knifepoint during Lebanon dispute Cody Friedrich, 22, of Lebanon, has been charged with simple assault and terroristic threats after threatening a victim at knifepoint on June 5, Lebanon city police said.

