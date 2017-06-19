Man found dead with gunshot wound aft...

Man found dead with gunshot wound after standoff

Read more: WOGY-AM Pittston

Police say an armed man who held a woman and his mentally disabled daughter in a Pennsylvania apartment was found dead after a police standoff. Officers in Lebanon said a 53-year-old man held the woman captive for about three hours before she escaped and called police.

