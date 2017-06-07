Man caught with child porn following fire in North Cornwall Township
NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.-A former Lebanon man is facing criminal charges after authorities uncovered 71 images of child porn in his home following a fire in January. Robert Groff, 53, is charged with 71 counts of child pornography.
