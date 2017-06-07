Man caught with child porn following ...

Man caught with child porn following fire in North Cornwall Township

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WPMT-TV York

NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.-A former Lebanon man is facing criminal charges after authorities uncovered 71 images of child porn in his home following a fire in January. Robert Groff, 53, is charged with 71 counts of child pornography.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Army Prosecuting local soldiers 19 hr Lebanon Reporter 2
News Lebanon Council candidate roughed up by Mount J... May 20 The Editor 1
any decent 3-4 br apartments 4 clsd? May 19 NeedAPlace 1
Landlord/Tenant non renewal of lease Legal?? May 19 Upset1 1
News Repeat shoplifter gets state sentence (May '10) May '17 Big bob 25
News Photos: Annville churches participate in Gooda May '17 jsmithks 1
Pennsylvania National Guard and Army Reserve Apr '17 Lebanon Reporter 1
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Lebanon, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,128 • Total comments across all topics: 281,611,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC