Lebanon men charged after attempting to use a BB gun in robbery

Friday Jun 9

Two Lebanon men are facing several charges after allegedly attempting to steal from a woman while threatening her with a BB gun. Lebanon police say Joshua Bierd, 17, and Radames Perez, 23, both of Lebanon, are being charged with robbery, theft, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

