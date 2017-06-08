Lebanon community project did turn out 'Great'
Lebanon community project turns out 'Great' An ambitious community project that began with a rally at Lebanon High School in September exceeded all expectations Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2sIb9ZY Lebanon High School students march down Eighth Street on their way to Alumni Stadium for the Great Lebanon Community Project rally on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City woman, 62, gets probation for drug-related... (Jan '09)
|Fri
|Machine1000
|3
|Man convicted of raping girl (Aug '10)
|Fri
|Machine1000
|12
|Army Prosecuting local soldiers
|Jun 7
|Lebanon Reporter
|2
|Lebanon Council candidate roughed up by Mount J...
|May 20
|The Editor
|1
|any decent 3-4 br apartments 4 clsd?
|May 19
|NeedAPlace
|1
|Landlord/Tenant non renewal of lease Legal??
|May 19
|Upset1
|1
|Repeat shoplifter gets state sentence (May '10)
|May '17
|Big bob
|25
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC