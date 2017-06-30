Herea s where to go to see fireworks in Central Pennsylvania through July 4

Here's a list of some of the fireworks displays planned in Adams, Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties from Friday through July 4: The fifth annual event is hosted by Gettysburg College and Destination Gettysburg, and is held at Gettsyburg College's Science Center lawn. The field and concession stands open at 6 p.m. Two concerts will take place prior to the fireworks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.