CLA to transform Coleman's park into ...

CLA to transform Coleman's park into a wintera

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Lebanon Daily News

The holidays may seem far away but the Community of Lebanon Association is already making plans to turn Coleman Memorial Park into a winter wonderland CLA to transform Coleman's park into a winter wonderland The holidays may seem far away but the Community of Lebanon Association is already making plans to turn Coleman Memorial Park into a winter wonderland Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2tufTpO Greg Bracale, president of the Community of Lebanon Association, talks about the City of Lebanon and the CLA's plan to create a drive thru holiday light display at Coleman Memorial Park on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. However, the groups need help from the community to pull off the display.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-city cop found dead (Feb '11) Jun 14 GHOST 636
News City woman, 62, gets probation for drug-related... (Jan '09) Jun 9 Machine1000 3
News Man convicted of raping girl (Aug '10) Jun 9 Machine1000 12
Army Prosecuting local soldiers Jun 7 Lebanon Reporter 2
News Lebanon Council candidate roughed up by Mount J... May '17 The Editor 1
any decent 3-4 br apartments 4 clsd? May '17 NeedAPlace 1
Landlord/Tenant non renewal of lease Legal?? May '17 Upset1 1
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lebanon, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,720 • Total comments across all topics: 282,163,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC