CLA to transform Coleman's park into a wintera

The holidays may seem far away but the Community of Lebanon Association is already making plans to turn Coleman Memorial Park into a winter wonderland Greg Bracale, president of the Community of Lebanon Association, talks about the City of Lebanon and the CLA's plan to create a drive thru holiday light display at Coleman Memorial Park on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. However, the groups need help from the community to pull off the display.

