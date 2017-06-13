Arson fire destroys nuisance

Arson fire destroys nuisance

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Lebanon Daily News

City fire crews on Monday night allowed an arson fire to destroy a vacant building in the Aspens Business Park that has been a dangerous nuisance for many years. Arson fire destroys nuisance building City fire crews on Monday night allowed an arson fire to destroy a vacant building in the Aspens Business Park that has been a dangerous nuisance for many years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-city cop found dead (Feb '11) 5 hr GHOST 636
News City woman, 62, gets probation for drug-related... (Jan '09) Jun 9 Machine1000 3
News Man convicted of raping girl (Aug '10) Jun 9 Machine1000 12
Army Prosecuting local soldiers Jun 7 Lebanon Reporter 2
News Lebanon Council candidate roughed up by Mount J... May 20 The Editor 1
any decent 3-4 br apartments 4 clsd? May 19 NeedAPlace 1
Landlord/Tenant non renewal of lease Legal?? May 19 Upset1 1
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Lebanon, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,281 • Total comments across all topics: 281,752,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC